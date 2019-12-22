 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Afghan president wins 2nd term – preliminary election results

22 Dec, 2019 08:20
Get short URL
Afghan president wins 2nd term – preliminary election results
An Afghan policeman casts his vote in presidential election in Jalalabad, Afghanistan September 28, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has secured 50.64 percent of the vote in the long-delayed preliminary results from September’s election, the country’s election commission has announced.

Afghanistan’s chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, polled second with 39.52 percent. The results were originally set to be released in October, but were repeatedly withheld due to technical problems and amid allegations of vote tampering from various candidates.

Now, before the final results are announced, candidates have the right to file complaints. Abdullah’s office already said in a statement that he would contest the results.

Also on rt.com Afghanistan’s presidential election recount draws protests in Kabul

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies