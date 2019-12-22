Afghan president wins 2nd term – preliminary election results

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has secured 50.64 percent of the vote in the long-delayed preliminary results from September’s election, the country’s election commission has announced.

Afghanistan’s chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, polled second with 39.52 percent. The results were originally set to be released in October, but were repeatedly withheld due to technical problems and amid allegations of vote tampering from various candidates.

Now, before the final results are announced, candidates have the right to file complaints. Abdullah’s office already said in a statement that he would contest the results.

