 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Afghanistan’s presidential election recount draws protests in Kabul

29 Nov, 2019 09:12
Get short URL
Afghanistan’s presidential election recount draws protests in Kabul
Afghanistan's presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah (C) arrives to attend a gathering with his supporters in Kabul, November 10, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

Afghanistan’s leading presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah, has organized protests over a recount in elections that have been mired in accusations of fraud.

Thousands of Abdullah’s supporters rallied on Friday in Kabul, against “the presence of faked ballots” amid a controversial recount that seems set to favor the incumbent, President Ashraf Ghani, AP reports.

Results for the September 28 presidential polls have been repeatedly delayed, amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots. If no candidate obtains over 50 percent in the results, a second round of voting will be held.

Ghani and Abdullah head a fragile national unity government that was put together under US pressure after both leaders claimed victory in Afghanistan’s last elections, in 2014.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies