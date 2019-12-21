EU companies legally doing business mustn’t be targeted by any sanctions - European Commission on US move against Nord Stream 2

EU states are against any sanctions targeting its companies legally doing business, the EU Commission said, after the US rolled out a package of penalties against firms participating in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

“At the moment, the [European] Commission is studying the potential impact of these measures on European companies,” a spokesperson for the EU body was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Brussels opposes sanctions that affect European firms doing business according to the law, the official stressed. The statement comes just a day after US sanctions – meant to hamper construction of the Nord Stream 2 – came into force.

The EU had made sure that the pipeline project was functioning “in a transparent and non-discriminatory” way – and these directives have been acknowledged by the US itself. Russia and Germany, two major stakeholders of the Nord Stream 2, have previously denounced the sanctions as well.

