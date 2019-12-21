‘They’ll soon demand we stop breathing’: Moscow slams Nord Stream 2 sanctions, says US hinders economic growth

The US, a country with a mammoth national debt, is trying to prevent others from growing their economies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following actions taking aim at the Russo-German Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova lashed out at the US’ crippling sanctions regarding the pipeline this Friday.

“A state with a $22-trillion national debt prohibits creditworthy countries to develop the real sector of their economies!” she wrote in a Facebook post, adding that the “American ideology of living on loan has not withstood global competition.”

They will soon demand we stop breathing immediately. And many will obey, after all.

The sanctions package specifically targets companies involved in building the last remaining leg of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that runs between the Russian and German coastlines through the Baltic Sea. Berlin has already expressed unease over the US’ move, calling it interference in their domestic affairs.

