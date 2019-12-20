Bolsonaro says Trump will toss planned tariffs on aluminum & steel after phone call

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has convinced his American counterpart to forego new tariffs on steel and aluminum, which President Trump threatened to impose earlier this month.

“I was pleased to receive a call from President Trump, a 15-minute conversation. I understood what he wanted and intended to do and give my arguments to him,” Bolsonaro said in a Facebook live broadcast after the call on Friday.

He became convinced of my arguments and decided to tell us all that our steel and aluminum will not be overcharged. That way our policy remains the best possible.

President Trump said he had a “great call” with Bolsonaro in a tweet soon after the conversation, noting that the two leaders discussed trade, though he did not elaborate further on any decision to hold off on new levies. An American source cited by Reuters appeared to confirm Bolsonaro’s account of the call, however.

Just had a great call with the President of Brazil, @JairBolsonaro. We discussed many subjects including Trade. The relationship between the United States and Brazil has never been Stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

In early December, Trump accused Brazil and Argentina of “presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies,” which he said was harmful to the American agricultural sector, and vowed to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from both countries, “effective immediately.”



Dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics,” Bolsonaro’s administration has become one of the closest allies to Washington in Latin America, with the Brazilian leader taking his first trip abroad as president to the US capital. The US reciprocated the gesture, making Brazil a “major non-NATO ally” in May, a designation held by 17 other tight US allies, including Japan, Israel and South Korea. Since taking office, Bolsonaro has also signaled Brazil would follow Washington’s lead in relocating its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a contested city which Israel deems its “eternal, undivided capital.”

