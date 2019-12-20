 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: ANA passenger jet makes emergency landing at Fukuoka Airport with ENGINE ON FIRE

20 Dec, 2019 11:21
File photo: © KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP
An All Nippon Airways plane bound for Tokyo’s Haneda Airport with 270 passengers and eight crew members on board was forced to make an emergency landing at Fukuoka Airport after one of its engines caught fire.

The crew on board the Boeing 767 raised the alarm and sought emergency permission to land just minutes after takeoff from Fukuoka.

Eyewitness video from the scene showed the aircraft’s right engine on fire as it circled back to the airport before making the emergency landing.

The plane touched down before taxiing a short distance off the runway so that first responders could extinguish the blaze.

The runway was shut down for approximately 30 minutes as firefighters secured the aircraft. There were no injuries reported among the passengers or crew. 

The plane experienced a temperature surge in the aircraft’s right engine right as the plane was ascending after takeoff, according to Nippon Airways.

