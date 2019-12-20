WATCH: ANA passenger jet makes emergency landing at Fukuoka Airport with ENGINE ON FIRE

An All Nippon Airways plane bound for Tokyo’s Haneda Airport with 270 passengers and eight crew members on board was forced to make an emergency landing at Fukuoka Airport after one of its engines caught fire.

The crew on board the Boeing 767 raised the alarm and sought emergency permission to land just minutes after takeoff from Fukuoka.

Eyewitness video from the scene showed the aircraft’s right engine on fire as it circled back to the airport before making the emergency landing.

Un Boeing 767 de #ANA con casi 300 ocupantes realiza un aterrizaje de emergencia en Japón tras incendiarse uno de sus motores -Regresó a #Fukuoka#NH246 ▶️https://t.co/sqCcWJzmRm@GeorgeHatcher@Marysiouxpic.twitter.com/YBsev1f35J — Henry A. Pinto (@hapinto2) December 19, 2019

The plane touched down before taxiing a short distance off the runway so that first responders could extinguish the blaze.

The runway was shut down for approximately 30 minutes as firefighters secured the aircraft. There were no injuries reported among the passengers or crew.

The plane experienced a temperature surge in the aircraft’s right engine right as the plane was ascending after takeoff, according to Nippon Airways.

Also on rt.com Packed Boeing 737-800’s landing gear bursts into BALL OF FLAME after touching ground in Egypt (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!