 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

VIDEO reportedly showing last moments of Moscow shooter emerges online

19 Dec, 2019 18:56
Get short URL
VIDEO reportedly showing last moments of Moscow shooter emerges online
Screenshot from a video purporting to show the last moments of the Moscow shooter. ©  RT
Footage has surfaced on social media that purports to show the final moments of the gunman who opened fire at the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow.

SOME READERS MAY FIND THE CONTENT DISTURBING   

The video shows a black-clad person with a backpack, armed with what looks like an assault rifle, hiding behind a column of a building right next to the FSB HQ. The hooded man is visibly engaged in a shootout.

He is shown shooting, supposedly at police or FSB officers, and then apparently getting hit himself. The video shows him crouching and eventually falling to the ground.

The attack took place around 6pm local time outside the iconic FSB building at Lubyanka Square, some 10 minutes on foot from the Kremlin. The identity of the gunman as well as the nature of the incident still remain unclear.

Security services confirmed that the suspect was "neutralized" and said that his identity was still being established. Russia’s Health Ministry said one FSB operative died and another one received serious wounds during the shooting. A total of five people are being treated for injuries following the incident, Russia’s Health Ministry said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies