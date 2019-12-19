VIDEO reportedly showing last moments of Moscow shooter emerges online

Footage has surfaced on social media that purports to show the final moments of the gunman who opened fire at the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow.

SOME READERS MAY FIND THE CONTENT DISTURBING

The video shows a black-clad person with a backpack, armed with what looks like an assault rifle, hiding behind a column of a building right next to the FSB HQ. The hooded man is visibly engaged in a shootout.

He is shown shooting, supposedly at police or FSB officers, and then apparently getting hit himself. The video shows him crouching and eventually falling to the ground.

The attack took place around 6pm local time outside the iconic FSB building at Lubyanka Square, some 10 minutes on foot from the Kremlin. The identity of the gunman as well as the nature of the incident still remain unclear.

Security services confirmed that the suspect was "neutralized" and said that his identity was still being established. Russia’s Health Ministry said one FSB operative died and another one received serious wounds during the shooting. A total of five people are being treated for injuries following the incident, Russia’s Health Ministry said.

