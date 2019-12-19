 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australian chopper scoops water from family pool to fight ‘mega blaze’ (VIDEOS)

19 Dec, 2019 17:19
© AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Helicopter crews tackling the enormous ‘mega blaze’ burning close to Sydney, Australia, have resorted to drawing water from residential swimming pools to try and quench the growing fire.

The governor of New South Wales (NSW) declared a state of emergency Thursday over the ongoing blaze as more homes are destroyed.

The fires have sent heavy smog barreling over Sydney for weeks, and it’s the second such emergency declaration in just two months.

Also Thursday, officials confirmed that two volunteer firefighters were killed in south-western Sydney when a vehicle rolled over. Three others were injured. 

A series of fires recently combined to create what firefighters have dubbed a ‘mega blaze’, which has already destroyed over 700 homes in NSW. New blazes are also being ignited as embers are carried to other areas of flammable foliage in the vicinity.

