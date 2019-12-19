Australian chopper scoops water from family pool to fight ‘mega blaze’ (VIDEOS)

Helicopter crews tackling the enormous ‘mega blaze’ burning close to Sydney, Australia, have resorted to drawing water from residential swimming pools to try and quench the growing fire.

The governor of New South Wales (NSW) declared a state of emergency Thursday over the ongoing blaze as more homes are destroyed.

The fires have sent heavy smog barreling over Sydney for weeks, and it’s the second such emergency declaration in just two months.

Also Thursday, officials confirmed that two volunteer firefighters were killed in south-western Sydney when a vehicle rolled over. Three others were injured.

A series of fires recently combined to create what firefighters have dubbed a ‘mega blaze’, which has already destroyed over 700 homes in NSW. New blazes are also being ignited as embers are carried to other areas of flammable foliage in the vicinity.

EMERGENCY WARNING Gospers Mountain (Lithgow and Hawkesbury LGA) Fire activity has increased. Embers are being blown ahead of the main fire. If you are in the areas of Newnes Junction, Dargan & Clarence, monitor the changing conditions. Know what you will do if threatened #nswrfspic.twitter.com/3kZZiJOBPg — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 19, 2019

