Police use tear gas against French pension reform protesters in Paris (VIDEOS)
Over 350,000 people took to the streets of the French capital on Tuesday to protest the planned pension reforms, according to figures provided by the CGT trade union. The demonstration promptly became heated, escalating into clashes between protesters and law enforcement.
Footage from the scene shows crowds engulfed in thick plumes of tear gas, while riot police repeatedly charge the demonstrators with batons drawn.
#Paris paralysed as nationwide strikes continue pic.twitter.com/k2bWXquNmV— Ruptly (@Ruptly) December 17, 2019
Depuis quelques minutes, BRAV et CI se déchaînent et utilisent énormément de gaz lacrymogènes... En dépit du sens du vent...#17decembre2019#greve17decembre#grevedu17decembre#greve#reformedesretraitespic.twitter.com/zYmxpmFdi9— Le Média (@LeMediaTV) December 17, 2019
Importants mouvements de forces de l'ordre au niveau de Nation, des interpellations. #17decembre2019#greve17decembre#Parispic.twitter.com/v2TRNwppWa— Lucas Léger (@lucas_rtfrance) December 17, 2019
Charge de flics et envois de gaz lacrymogène. C'est parti! #greve17decembre#GreveGeneralepic.twitter.com/k0P7nED3Kz— Jonathan Baudoin (@JoBaudoin) December 17, 2019
At least 13 people were detained in Paris and one officer was injured, police told BFMTV.
France has been enduring mass protests and strikes against the pension system changes for almost two weeks. Emmanuel Macron's government insists that the reform – which will see some 40 pension plans merged into a single one – is designed to simplify the pension system, making it more transparent. The trade unions, however, argue that the legislation is a rip-off, and simply strips workers of their hard-earned benefits.Also on rt.com Transport workers erect flaming barricades as France brought to standstill in massive strike (VIDEOS)
