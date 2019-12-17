Refugee crisis over Kashmir could dwarf all others & ‘trigger war between nuclear-armed states’ – Imran Khan

India’s recent policies in disputed Kashmir risk creating a severe refugee crisis that could create a domino effect, leading to a full-blown war with neighboring Pakistan, that country’s prime minister, Imran Khan, has warned.

Khan made his remarks while opening the UN-sponsored Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

He warned that if India tries to change the demography of its Muslim-majority Kashmir region, it will trigger “another refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises.” From there on, the ensuing chaos and tensions could spiral into an open conflict between India and Pakistan, he warned.

We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, we are worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear armed countries.

The Pakistani PM urged the world community to intervene in the Kashmir issue. In August, India revoked the region’s decades-old special autonomy and reorganized it, arguing that the move would help to combat terrorism and would also boost the region’s economy.

New Delhi also imposed a curfew in some parts of Kashmir, saying the temporary restrictions were necessary to maintain law and order and to prevent violence on the ground.

