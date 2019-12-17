 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian Tu-22M3 bomber makes hard landing on rocky soil after engine failure

17 Dec, 2019 10:17
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
A Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bomber has made a hard landing after an engine failure during a routine flight over the Astrakhan region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The crew of the plane “managed to steer the aircraft away from a residential area and make a landing on soil,” the statement said.

The supersonic variable-sweep wing Tu-22M bomber is part of Russia’s nuclear deterrence triad. The one involved in the Tuesday incident was making a routine flight and didn’t carry weapons at the time, the ministry reported. The crew members were not hurt in the incident.

A fatal crash of a Tu-22M happened in northern Russia in January this year when a sudden snow storm forced the crew to attempt an emergency landing. Two crew members were killed in the incident and two others were seriously injured.

