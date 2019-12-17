 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Chandipur launch pad

17 Dec, 2019 06:01
FILE PHOTO © B Mathur / Reuters
The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed jointly by India and Russia, was successfully test-fired from the Chandipur launch pad on India’s eastern coast on Tuesday.

Described as the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, the upgraded version of the BrahMos can reportedly travel up to 500km (310 miles). It can be fired from land, as well as by jets, ships and submarines.

In recent years, India has been actively advertising the missile to other countries in the region. New Delhi is currently in talks with the Philippines about selling the weapon to Manila. According to reports, the deal will be finalized next year.

The Philippine Army has said it is willing to acquire the missiles to enhance the country’s coastal defense. India has also been pitching BrahMos to Vietnam and Thailand, among other nations.

The missile was previously tested at the same site in late September.

