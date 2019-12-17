India successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Chandipur launch pad

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed jointly by India and Russia, was successfully test-fired from the Chandipur launch pad on India’s eastern coast on Tuesday.

Described as the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, the upgraded version of the BrahMos can reportedly travel up to 500km (310 miles). It can be fired from land, as well as by jets, ships and submarines.

In recent years, India has been actively advertising the missile to other countries in the region. New Delhi is currently in talks with the Philippines about selling the weapon to Manila. According to reports, the deal will be finalized next year.

The Philippine Army has said it is willing to acquire the missiles to enhance the country’s coastal defense. India has also been pitching BrahMos to Vietnam and Thailand, among other nations.

The missile was previously tested at the same site in late September.

