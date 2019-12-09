World’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles, developed by Russia & India, to be purchased by Philippines next year – report

The Philippines is on course to become the first foreign nation to acquire BrahMos, the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, which was jointly developed by India and Russia, according to a report.

“As far as the Philippines Army is concerned, the consensus on the BrahMos system is a done deal,” a source familiar with the talks told the Hindustan Times.

Now, it’s all about the price negotiations and we hope the deal will be finalized next year.

The source mentioned that New Delhi may offer a preferential loan to Manila for the purchase, and the cost will determine how many systems the Philippines will end up buying.

The Philippines Army confirmed its interest in purchasing the weapon to strengthen the nation’s coastal defenses in October. The land-based version of the BrahMos system was displayed at an arms expo in Manila last week. India has been in similar talks with other countries, including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

BrahMos was developed jointly by India and Russia, and is described as the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile. Aside from a land-based version, it can be launched from a jet, a ship or a submarine. Its upgraded model is said to have a range of up to 500km

New Delhi successfully test-fired the missile from a Su-30 aircraft last spring. The tests of the land-based and ship-based versions of BrahMos followed this fall.

