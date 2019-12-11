India’s launches latest disaster management satellite into space

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a radar-imaging Earth observation satellite into orbit, which is tasked with helping the nation combat disasters.

The blast-off took place at Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in the southeastern Andhra Pradesh state on Wednesday.

The PLSV-C48 rocket is carrying India’s RISAT-2BR1 radar reconnaissance satellite. The 628kg radar is designed to produce images to be used in agriculture, forestry and disaster management.

#PSLVC48 lifts off 🚀 with RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites of Israel(1),Italy(1),Japan(1) and USA(6) pic.twitter.com/5NPS5wc6bN — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 11 декабря 2019 г.

The rocket also carries nine commercial satellites – one from Israel, Italy and Japan, and six from the US.

This was the 50th mission in which this type of rocket was used, and the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota.

