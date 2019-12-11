 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India’s launches latest disaster management satellite into space

11 Dec, 2019 09:55
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a radar-imaging Earth observation satellite into orbit, which is tasked with helping the nation combat disasters.

The blast-off took place at Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in the southeastern Andhra Pradesh state on Wednesday.

The PLSV-C48 rocket is carrying India’s RISAT-2BR1 radar reconnaissance satellite. The 628kg radar is designed to produce images to be used in agriculture, forestry and disaster management.

The rocket also carries nine commercial satellites – one from Israel, Italy and Japan, and six from the US.

This was the 50th mission in which this type of rocket was used, and the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota.

