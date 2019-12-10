Tens of thousands march in Paris in ongoing strikes against pension reform
The Ministry of the Interior estimates some 339,000 people demonstrated throughout France, with 31,000 in the capital. The CGT union claims 885,000 protesters took to the streets on Tuesday around the country, with 180,000 in Paris alone.
WATCH RUPTLY FOOTAGE OF THE PARIS PROTEST
#greve10decembre À Denfert Rochereau ✊ pic.twitter.com/QzMLrD3GRS— CGT TUIFRANCE (@CgtTuifrance) December 10, 2019
📢🧔🏻 Denfert-Rochereau noir, jaune et rouge de monde !! #convergence des luttes ! ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/zDUnbeQ3xP— Jerome Rodrigues Officiel (@J_Rodrigues_Off) December 10, 2019
Ah au fait, les pompiers étaient une nouvelle fois présents à la manifestation aujourd'hui #Retraites#greve10decembre#10decembrepic.twitter.com/Rx56loSr3P— Benoit🔻📸🏳️🌈 (@deverly_b) December 10, 2019
The strikes have caused major transport disruptions since they kicked off on December 5.
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe is due to reveal detailed plans for pension reform on Wednesday, which could trigger a further wave of protests and worker strikes.
#Paris#10decembrepic.twitter.com/tN47Jvr581— LolaTwill (@LolaTwill) December 10, 2019
Like this story? Share it with a friend!