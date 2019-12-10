Tens of thousands march in Paris in ongoing strikes against pension reform

Thousands of people have turned out again across France in support of ongoing strikes against proposed pension reforms by President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

The Ministry of the Interior estimates some 339,000 people demonstrated throughout France, with 31,000 in the capital. The CGT union claims 885,000 protesters took to the streets on Tuesday around the country, with 180,000 in Paris alone.

The strikes have caused major transport disruptions since they kicked off on December 5.

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe is due to reveal detailed plans for pension reform on Wednesday, which could trigger a further wave of protests and worker strikes.

