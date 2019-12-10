 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Dec, 2019 19:16
Tens of thousands march in Paris in ongoing strikes against pension reform
A protester in Paris, December 10, 2019. © REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Thousands of people have turned out again across France in support of ongoing strikes against proposed pension reforms by President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

The Ministry of the Interior estimates some 339,000 people demonstrated throughout France, with 31,000 in the capital. The CGT union claims 885,000 protesters took to the streets on Tuesday around the country, with 180,000 in Paris alone. 

The strikes have caused major transport disruptions since they kicked off on December 5.

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe is due to reveal detailed plans for pension reform on Wednesday, which could trigger a further wave of protests and worker strikes. 

