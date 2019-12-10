Mass shooting suspect, who killed 6 in Czech hospital, takes own life while being chased by police

The suspect in Tuesday's mass shooting at the University Hospital Ostrava in the Czech Republic has committed suicide. He had allegedly gunned down six people at the facility, police said.

Officers have discovered the body of the 42-year-old alleged perpetrator, who had shot himself in the head, police tweeted.

They had earlier released two photos of the suspect. One photo appeared to have come from a document, while another was taken from CCTV footage of the suspect walking down the hospital hall. The police have not released the man’s name.

Czech media, meanwhile, have identified the suspect as Ctirad V. and claim he was construction worker.The man’s employer was quoted as saying that the suspect had become ill and “no one wanted to treat him.”

The shooting occurred in the hospital’s trauma ward at around 7am local time. Four people were killed on the spot, while two later succumbed to their wounds. Three more people were wounded in the hospital’s waiting room. The attacker had reportedly shot his victims at close range, aiming for the head and neck.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis has cancelled his trip to Estonia and is heading to Ostrava. He called the shooting “an insane tragedy” and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

