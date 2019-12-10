New Zealand volcano eruption survivors suffer ghastly 70%+ body surface burns, hospitals at full capacity

Burn centers across New Zealand have filled to their limit as over two dozen victims are treated for horrific wounds suffered in a volcanic eruption on White Island, leaving many with burns on over 70 percent of their bodies.

At least 27 of the 31 people injured in the volcanic blast that rocked the island on Monday suffered severe burns covering over two-thirds of their skin, the government said in a statement, noting the possibility that some of the injured will not survive.

After hours of searching for eight people still missing on White Island after the eruption, police said they likely did not make it, leaving only those who were able to flee immediately among the survivors.

“I would strongly suggest that there is no one that has survived on the island,” New Zealand Deputy Commission John Tims told reporters.

In addition to the eight missing, five others were confirmed killed in the blast.

