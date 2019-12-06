Indian girls celebrate death of 4 men accused of Hyderabad gang rape, cops feted in the streets (VIDEOS)

The brutal and tragic case of raped and murdered 26-year-old veterinarian Priyanka Reddy has gripped India and now, for a brief moment at least, women are celebrating the fatal shootings of the four accused men.

All four men accused of the heinous crime were shot dead by police in the early hours of Friday morning having been taken to the scene to reconstruct the events which led to Reddy’s horrific and untimely death.

One of the accused reportedly grabbed an officer’s firearm and all four men were shot dead by police as they attempted to flee the area. While the nation remains in shock and grief, some have taken a moment to celebrate the police officers’ actions.

#WATCH Hyderabad: Reaction of girl students when news of encounter of the accused in murder and rape of woman veterinarian broke out pic.twitter.com/z238VVDsiC — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Some people cheered, let off firecrackers, and held police officers aloft on their shoulders in thanks for delivering swift, brutal justice to the men who confessed to the kidnapping, rape, murder and desecration of Priyanka Reddy.

#WATCH Hyderabad: People celebrate and cheer for police at the encounter site where the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today. #Telanganapic.twitter.com/WZjPi0Y3nw — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Some even offered sweets, flowers, and other small gifts as tokens of gratitude.

#WATCH Hyderabad: Neigbours of the woman veterinarian, celebrate and offer sweets to Police personnel after the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today pic.twitter.com/MPuEtAJ1Jn — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

The news has lifted the somber mood of the nation, judging by reaction online. “I hope your soul now rest in peace Priyanka Reddy. For all the good you did in this world, justice is served, god’s always watching,” actress Rashmika Mandanna said.

Actor and UN Ambassador Anupam Kher was also among those heaping praise on police.

OMGG, What a Great news to wake up to !!! Brutal but JUSTICE has been served !! #HyderabadHorror#DishaCase#priyankareddy — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) December 6, 2019

All those opposing #TelanganaPolice ‘s act of bravery should answer just 1 question . Will they react the same way if #Nirbhaya ,#PriyankaReddy & other rape victims wd hv bn their daughter’s, Wife , mother? #justiceforpriyanakareddy — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 6, 2019

Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. चलो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो - #जयहो।👏👍 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 6, 2019

Many, including the victim’s and perpetrators’ parents had previously called for the accused to be lynched or shot in public. Police now suspect the gang may have been involved in several other cases and their investigations into the men continue after their deaths.

