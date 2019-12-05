 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France strike: Police in Rennes use water cannons to disperse protesters (VIDEOS)

5 Dec, 2019 14:16
FILE PHOTO © AFP / JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD
Police in Rennes, northwest France used water cannons to quell protesters who took to the streets on the first day of a nationwide union strike over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms.

A video shows police spraying a group of demonstrators who are blocking the road. In a different clip, riot police march in front of the water cannons as they advance down a road.

Twitter users, however, point out that not all of the demonstrators were peaceful.

One video, purportedly filmed at the scene, shows black-clad protesters picking up bottles and glass shards from a recycling bin, allegedly so that the items could later be hurled at police.Macron has proposed major reforms to the pension system, arguing that his new system would be fairer and less costly.

Labor unions say that the reforms would force millions of people to work past the legally-mandated retirement age of 62. The nationwide strike has paralyzed transportation across much of the country.

