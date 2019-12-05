France strike: Police in Rennes use water cannons to disperse protesters (VIDEOS)

Police in Rennes, northwest France used water cannons to quell protesters who took to the streets on the first day of a nationwide union strike over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms.

A video shows police spraying a group of demonstrators who are blocking the road. In a different clip, riot police march in front of the water cannons as they advance down a road.

#Rennes Charge des CRS qui repousse les casseurs. pic.twitter.com/5m3DDX9R55 — FB Armorique (@bleuarmorique) December 5, 2019

Le canon à eau repousse progressivement les derniers manifestants du centre-ville de #Rennes#5decembrepic.twitter.com/So1fEwWl47 — France 3 Bretagne (@france3Bretagne) December 5, 2019

Twitter users, however, point out that not all of the demonstrators were peaceful.

Place du général Charles de Gaulle à #Rennes les "manifestants" renversent des conteneurs pour en récupérer les tessons et les jeter sur les CRS.Mais vous allez nous dire qu'ils sont pacifistes ?@ouestfrance35@LeTelegramme#greve5decembrepic.twitter.com/3pavPGxfeQ — Boris Le Méec🇨🇵🇪🇺 (@BorisLeMeec) December 5, 2019

One video, purportedly filmed at the scene, shows black-clad protesters picking up bottles and glass shards from a recycling bin, allegedly so that the items could later be hurled at police.Macron has proposed major reforms to the pension system, arguing that his new system would be fairer and less costly.

Labor unions say that the reforms would force millions of people to work past the legally-mandated retirement age of 62. The nationwide strike has paralyzed transportation across much of the country.

