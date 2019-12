Bikes ablaze & cameras crippled: Damage wreaked on Parisian streets amid huge protests in France (VIDEOS)

Parisians will once again be counting the costs of protests in the French capital after mass union demonstrations finally subside. Protesters were filmed attacking bicycles and setting them on fire.

A nationwide union strike against proposed pension reform has launched enormous protests in France on Thursday and brought transport to a halt across the country. In Paris, frustrated demonstrators lit flares and were seen torching bicycles tied to lamposts, and even using bikes to build bonfires.

In some parts of the city, CCTV cameras were seen smouldering after being put out of action.

Firefighters scrambled to multiple locations across the city, including vehicle fires.

Meanwhile embattled riot police deployed tear gas to disperse crowds of belligerent protestors on the city streets as tensions escalated to fever pitch.

CRS bloqués par des manifestants. J'ai pris un éclat de grenade dans le tibia #grevedu5decembre#5decembrepic.twitter.com/fkTJCWLfnt — Jonathan Moadab (@MoadabJ) December 5, 2019

The major strike is expected to continue until Monday.

