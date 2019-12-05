WATCH the Sun eat the Earth in ESO’s haunting visualization of the end of days

All good things must come to an end and our Sun, which sustains all life on Earth, is no exception. To illustrate this point, the ESO has shared a horrifying visualization showing what will happen when our star dies. Lovely.

Stars are fuelled by hydrogen, which they burn at an extraordinary rate until the gas runs out, at which point they expand hundreds of times in size into gargantuan red giants, consuming anything and everything in their path. In the case of the latest video from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), this includes the Earth.

It’s only a matter of time before our Sun reaches this phase of its life (in about five billion years, so no cause for immediate panic).

These red giants eventually shed their outer layers, leaving behind their burnt-out, ultra-dense cores, and are then referred to as white dwarfs.

Also on rt.com Earth’s future? Dead planets are sending out strange ZOMBIE SIGNALS

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.