WATCH the Sun eat the Earth in ESO’s haunting visualization of the end of days
Stars are fuelled by hydrogen, which they burn at an extraordinary rate until the gas runs out, at which point they expand hundreds of times in size into gargantuan red giants, consuming anything and everything in their path. In the case of the ESO’s latest video, this includes the Earth.
It’s only a matter of time before our Sun reaches this phase of its life (in about five billion years, so no cause for immediate panic).
These red giants eventually shed their outer layers, leaving behind their burnt-out, ultra-dense cores, and are then referred to as white dwarfs.
