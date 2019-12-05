At least 6 people killed after multiple pipeline explosions rip through Lagos suburb (VIDEOS)

At least six people, including two children, have reportedly died after a pipeline exploded in the Ipaja area of Lagos, Nigeria early Thursday morning. Authorities are on the scene attempting to bring multiple fires under control.

The explosion and subsequent firestorm was reportedly caused by people interfering with a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline that runs through the area, according to eyewitnesses. Two suspects have reportedly been arrested in connection with the incident.

Currently happening at idowu egba bus stop, along lasu Igando road, pipeline burning due to vandalism, Na we dey kill ourselves for this country 😓 pic.twitter.com/C5duZijkK8 — M.U.F.A.S.A👑 (@Adeyhinka_) December 5, 2019

Happening right now, NNPC pipeline along Lasu igando road burning, it started right from behind diamond estate. pic.twitter.com/tyMSpD42OL — ojeps (@ogunbodede_john) December 5, 2019

The huge blast and subsequent fire began at roughly 7:45am local time, filling the sky with thick black clouds of smoke above the Diamond Estate along the Isheri/Lasu-Igando Road area of the city.

Fire outbreak at iyana odo, lasu igando road. Check on your loved ones around there pls.😢 pic.twitter.com/CvGeuCfpDV — Chemical Son | MESSIX (@ManLikeBrush_) December 5, 2019

At least six people are feared dead, according to local reports, but there has been no official confirmation of casualties yet. The emergency response operation is still ongoing as the resulting fire spreads throughout the local community.

The area has reportedly suffered repeated pipeline explosions in recent years.

Also on rt.com Sudan factory EXPLOSION leaves scores of people dead & injured (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!