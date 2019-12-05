 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 6 people killed after multiple pipeline explosions rip through Lagos suburb (VIDEOS)

5 Dec, 2019 11:52
Get short URL
At least 6 people killed after multiple pipeline explosions rip through Lagos suburb (VIDEOS)
File photo: © REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
At least six people, including two children, have reportedly died after a pipeline exploded in the Ipaja area of Lagos, Nigeria early Thursday morning. Authorities are on the scene attempting to bring multiple fires under control.

The explosion and subsequent firestorm was reportedly caused by people interfering with a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline that runs through the area, according to eyewitnesses. Two suspects have reportedly been arrested in connection with the incident.

The huge blast and subsequent fire began at roughly 7:45am local time, filling the sky with thick black clouds of smoke above the Diamond Estate along the Isheri/Lasu-Igando Road area of the city.

At least six people are feared dead, according to local reports, but there has been no official confirmation of casualties yet. The emergency response operation is still ongoing as the resulting fire spreads throughout the local community. 

The area has reportedly suffered repeated pipeline explosions in recent years.

Also on rt.com Sudan factory EXPLOSION leaves scores of people dead & injured (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies