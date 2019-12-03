 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Sudan factory EXPLOSION leaves scores of people dead & injured (VIDEOS)

3 Dec, 2019 13:08
Get short URL
Sudan factory EXPLOSION leaves scores of people dead & injured (VIDEOS)
© AFP / Ebrahim HAMID
A huge fire has erupted in Bahri City’s industrial zone, north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum. The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) declared a citywide emergency, and the number of dead is expected to rise.

The incident happened mid-morning local time on Tuesday and forced mass evacuations as huge explosions ripped through the area. Raging fires sent vast plumes of smoke skyward, which were visible across the city.

The fire reportedly broke out in the ‘Sila’ ceramic factory and was caused by a gas tanker explosion which then quickly spread throughout the area, with fatal consequences. A district police chief said at least 23 people were killed and 45 injured.

The CCSD has called on all doctors in the area to report to local hospitals to help manage the crisis and treat casualties of “varying severity” and a “large number of critical cases”. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies