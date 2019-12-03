Sudan factory EXPLOSION leaves scores of people dead & injured (VIDEOS)

A huge fire has erupted in Bahri City’s industrial zone, north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum. The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) declared a citywide emergency, and the number of dead is expected to rise.

The incident happened mid-morning local time on Tuesday and forced mass evacuations as huge explosions ripped through the area. Raging fires sent vast plumes of smoke skyward, which were visible across the city.

A ceramic factory in Bahri exploded today. This is so so tragic, may the people who lost their lives Rest In Peace 😞 💔 pic.twitter.com/TZjRJbBkGV — Sorcha (@ElSorcha) December 3, 2019

حريق هائل بالمنطقة الصناعية بحري بالقرب من مصانع جورج حجار pic.twitter.com/7gH1q0MBIe — Cola aljane (@Cola_Aljane) December 3, 2019

حريق كبير في المنطقة الصناعية بحري (قالو مصنع زيوت)...حصل انفجارين واللهب وصل لغايت مكان التصوير pic.twitter.com/U9r90ju2ep — عصمت أبوقصيصة (@ismatnabil) December 3, 2019

The fire reportedly broke out in the ‘Sila’ ceramic factory and was caused by a gas tanker explosion which then quickly spread throughout the area, with fatal consequences. A district police chief said at least 23 people were killed and 45 injured.

The CCSD has called on all doctors in the area to report to local hospitals to help manage the crisis and treat casualties of “varying severity” and a “large number of critical cases”.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!