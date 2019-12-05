Indian Air Force chief was at Pearl Harbor as shooting that killed 2 Pentagon staffers erupted

The commander of India’s Air Force was visiting Pearl Harbor when an American sailor opened fire, shooting dead two Pentagon workers before taking his own life.

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was at the US military base to take part in the Pacific Air Force Chiefs Conference, but his visit coincided with the deadly incident.

Bhadauria, who has led the Indian Air Force (IAF) since September, appears to be unhurt, Indian media reported citing a military spokesperson.

The IAF chief was at the Pearl Harbor airbase while the shooting took place at the naval base. The two facilities aren’t adjacent to each other.

The shooting in question unfolded earlier on Wednesday, with a US sailor opening fire at the historic Pearl Harbor base. He wounded three Pentagon staffers before fatally shooting himself; two of the victims later succumbed to their injuries.

