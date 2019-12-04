‘We can’t exist in a vacuum’: Kremlin agrees with Macron’s proposal to include Western Europe in talks on INF Treaty replacement

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin: Russia is against militarization of space as US sees it as theater of war
4 Dec, 2019 14:33
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel look on as US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walk during a photo opportunity at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. © Reuters / Christian Hartmann
Russia has backed French President Emmanuel Macron’s push for European states to join talks on a ‘new’ strategic arms control agreement after the demise of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty).

Talks on the replacement of the defunct INF Treaty cannot be focused only on the prospects of China joining in, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Wednesday.

“First, we need to talk about the Western European countries, on whose territories the mid-range and short-range missiles are also located,” he said. “We need a new treaty because the old one, unfortunately, is already gone – it was done so not by our initiative.”

We cannot exist in a state of vacuum, where nothing is being regulated by international law [anymore].

The INF Treaty between the US and Russia banned all land-based missiles with a range of up to 5,500km (3,420 miles) and their launchers. Washington abandoned the agreement in August, after accusing Moscow of violating it. Russia denied the allegations, but also ended its participation in the treaty after the US left it.

US President Donald Trump has been saying for months that China should join a new arms control pact in the future, without any concrete suggestions for negotiations. So far Beijing said it is not interested.

French leader Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, suggested Europe should participate in the talks.

“After the decision on the end of the INF Treaty we have to build something new…” he said during a meeting with Trump in London on Tuesday. “And I want a European component to be part of the future negotiations on such a ‘new INF Treaty.’”

