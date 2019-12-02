 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Inspirational & humbling’: Indians won over by Swedish royal carrying own bags off plane in Delhi (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

2 Dec, 2019 15:41
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden touched down in India for their third royal visit to the country and won the admiration of many locals online with one simple gesture: they carried their own bags.

The royal couple flew on Air India from Stockholm to Delhi for their five-day visit, kicking off in the Indian capital before heading to Mumbai and Uttarakhand in the coming days. National carrier Air India shared a snap soon after landing, and the adoration was palpable as people noticed that King Gustaf arrived carrying his own bags. 

“Very very inspirational and humbling to see the King and Queen of Sweden carry their own bags on board, an approving commenter wrote on social media.

“Inspiring to see a king travel by a commercial service and that too of another country’s airline. In these times of economic slowdown can India’s leaders not demonstrate the same frugality?” wrote another clearly impressed Twitter user.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife, Lady Savita Kovind, welcomed the Swedish royals during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. 

The visitors laid a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and held meetings with the Indian president, prime minister and external affairs minister.

Some netizens took the opportunity to hijack the moment and tease the national airline about poor service and rumored privatization. 

“hahaha they were afraid that somebody will steal their things that’s why carrying themselves,” wrote one mischievous commenter.

“When is your final landing? I mean, when are you going to be sold off?” another wrote, tagging the airline.

