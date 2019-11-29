Pamela Anderson urges Modi to address air pollution & climate change… by only serving vegan food at government events

Pamela Anderson has asked Narendra Modi to stop serving meat and dairy at Indian government events, arguing that a vegan-only food policy would help alleviate Delhi’s air pollution problem and combat climate change.

In a letter addressed to the Indian prime minister, the Canadian-American actress, activist and honorary director of PETA US said that her “heart goes out” to all who have been affected by Delhi’s dangerous level of air pollution. She expressed particular concern for animals in the city who “can’t wear face masks or stay indoors.” Noting that Modi shares her “concern for the future,” the former Baywatch star urged him to ban animal-derived foods from “all government meetings and functions” – a measure which, she said, would be “a simple but forceful, progressive step” toward fighting climate change.

Anderson pointed to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which claims that reducing meat consumption is necessary to combat climate change.

Going vegan is “not an option, but a necessity," she wrote.

This isn’t the first time that the outspoken eco-activist has petitioned a world leader. In February, she wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged him to ensure that orcas and belugas discovered in an illegal “whale jail” in Russia’s Far East would be humanely released. More recently, in October, Anderson asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take meat and milk off prison menus. She said the dietary change would help the planet and the health of inmates, while also saving taxpayers’ money.

