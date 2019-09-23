 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Julian Assange’s life is at risk’: Pamela Anderson urges UK to free WikiLeaks co-founder

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 15:40
(L) Pamela Anderson © Reuters / Eric Gaillard (R) WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange © Reuters / Henry Nicholls
Pamela Anderson has urged UK authorities to release WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, claiming she fears for his life and that he has been “psychologically tortured.”

Assange was due to be released from Belmarsh maximum security prison in London on Sunday, but a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court told the 48-year-old on Friday there are “substantial grounds” to believe he would “abscond again.”

Anderson, the former playboy model turned activist, who has been a long term advocate for Assange’s release, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain show on Monday that her “dear friend” was right to seek asylum because his “life is at risk.”

I visited him in Belmarsh and it’s not a place you want to go visit… I care a great deal about Julian and he’s been psychologically tortured, that’s been talked about in the UN.

WikiLeaks and Assange’s mother Christine criticized Friday’s court proceedings, saying the judge had refused bail before the defense team had a chance to even request it.After her recent visit, Anderson claims the Australian looks “unhealthy.”

Assange was arrested in April at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he spent seven years under asylum, fearing extradition for publishing US government secrets. He was sentenced in May to 50 weeks in jail, ostensibly for skipping bail in 2012.

The extradition hearing will start on February 25, 2020, after British Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed off on the US request in June.

