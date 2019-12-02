Man who tried to rape 4yo beaten and PARADED NAKED in India before being handed over to police

Vigilant neighbors apprehended a man who allegedly attempted to rape a four-year-old girl at her home in India. The crowd then stripped the suspect and made him walk through the streets naked until they reached a police station.

The 35-year-old suspect, Jawahar Vaidya, works as a daily payment collection agent for a bank in the city of Nagpur in central Maharashtra state, police said. He had been visiting the girl’s house to collect money and, after finding her home alone on Sunday evening, the man “tried to sexually assault her,” according to a police official.

The girl’s mother suddenly returned home and called the neighbors to help.

A crowd of locals promptly subdued and thrashed the man, before stripping him naked, tying him up and parading him in ‘a walk of shame’ along the streets. He was then handed over to police. A criminal case pertaining to sexual offenses against minors was launched against him.

The incident took place amid nationwide outrage over the brutal gang rape and murder of 27-year-old veterinarian Priyanka Reddy. The shocking crime sparked protests in several cities, and four suspects have been arrested.

