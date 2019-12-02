 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Nuke the humanity!’ Shocked & disgusted Indians demand porn site remove gang-rape victim Priyanka Reddy’s name from trends

2 Dec, 2019 03:57
©  Reuters / Anushree Fadnavis
The victim of a vicious gang-rape and murder, Priyanka Reddy, was propelled to the top of a popular porn site's trends by fake video uploaders and user searches, triggering a wave of disgust and demands it be scrubbed.

Indian and Pakistani versions of one of the world’s most visited porn sites featured the name the 27-year-old woman as the number-one trend over the weekend, further sickening the people of India who are still in shock following the kidnapping, rape and brutal murder of Priyanka Reddy.

The young veterinary doctor’s body was found under a bridge on the outskirts of Hyderabad, burned beyond recognition, last Thursday. The gang-rape sent shock waves across India, forcing massive crowds onto the streets to demand swift justice and death sentences for the perpetrators.

There are absolutely no indications that the rapists – who already confessed to the crime and are awaiting trial and sentencing – might have recorded their atrocities. Yet by Sunday evening, the woman’s name was propelled to the top of the trends by uploaders of fake videos, abusing the viral hashtag, as well as searches by morally bankrupt visitors.

Blasting those who helped popularize the trend as latent sex abusers and rape culture enablers, hundreds vented their anger on Twitter, saying that such behavior undermines any remaining “hope in humanity.” While the website has yet to address the scandal, a petition was launched urging it to remove Priyanka Reddy’s name from the trends immediately.

