‘Nuke the humanity!’ Shocked & disgusted Indians demand porn site remove gang-rape victim Priyanka Reddy’s name from trends

The victim of a vicious gang-rape and murder, Priyanka Reddy, was propelled to the top of a popular porn site's trends by fake video uploaders and user searches, triggering a wave of disgust and demands it be scrubbed.

Indian and Pakistani versions of one of the world’s most visited porn sites featured the name the 27-year-old woman as the number-one trend over the weekend, further sickening the people of India who are still in shock following the kidnapping, rape and brutal murder of Priyanka Reddy.

The young veterinary doctor’s body was found under a bridge on the outskirts of Hyderabad, burned beyond recognition, last Thursday. The gang-rape sent shock waves across India, forcing massive crowds onto the streets to demand swift justice and death sentences for the perpetrators.

That might be one of the most disgusting things I have seen in recent memory — Killing You Softly With His Song (@DawggieEx) December 1, 2019

People are searching for Priyanka Reddy on porn sites in the hopes to find a video of the rape. I am disgusted. — شريفة (@callmeweird59) December 1, 2019

There are absolutely no indications that the rapists – who already confessed to the crime and are awaiting trial and sentencing – might have recorded their atrocities. Yet by Sunday evening, the woman’s name was propelled to the top of the trends by uploaders of fake videos, abusing the viral hashtag, as well as searches by morally bankrupt visitors.

T/W: PORN.Few days ago, Dr Priyanka reddy raped and murdered badly, MY HEART CRIES.and now, PEOPLE ARE SEARCHING HER VIDEOS ON PORN SITES AND SHE IS TRENDING IN INDIA.A BIG SHAME TO HUMANITY! no words. pic.twitter.com/9x3T9VJ0Qb — Badshah-e-मेमे 🇮🇳 (@Vikasingh26) December 1, 2019

Blasting those who helped popularize the trend as latent sex abusers and rape culture enablers, hundreds vented their anger on Twitter, saying that such behavior undermines any remaining “hope in humanity.” While the website has yet to address the scandal, a petition was launched urging it to remove Priyanka Reddy’s name from the trends immediately.

Remove Dr. Priyanka Reddy's tag from XVideos - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/pYJyTyLcRR via @ChangeOrg_India — Rigan Burnwal (@fuchsiaa444) December 1, 2019

People are searching #Priyanka_Reddy in a porn site. Four men may have raped her but see how many rapist is here. My request to the entire war loving leaders in the world that please charge some nuclear bombs and destroy the whole world. #HangRapists#HyderabadHorror 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/dwyH9aYL5B — Upendra Nath Brahmachari / উপেন্দ্র নাথ ব্রহ্মচারী (@unbrahmachari) November 30, 2019

