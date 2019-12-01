 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Hapless Indian thieves’ attempt to steal ATM using pick-up truck creates awful mess

1 Dec, 2019 10:48
Strap a chain around an ATM, pull it away with your truck and count your cash; sounds straightforward, right? Well, things didn’t quite go to plan for one team of bungling burglars in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

CCTV footage from the incident shows the thieves sizing up the machine in a branch of the Bank of Baroda in the city of Jodhpur in northwest India. One of the men then spots the CCTV camera and knocks it out of commission with a stick.

The action then switches to an outdoor camera where the thieves can be seen hopping into the pick-up and preparing to make good their escape. However, when they attempt to drive off they drag almost the entire contents of the bank branch with them. But the ATM machine remains stubbornly ensconced in the building.

The hapless criminals then give up on the venture and drive off into the night. Reports in local media indicate that when the police arrived at the scene a short time later the machine was still intact, though the branch sustained significant damage.

