Rats nest in ATM and eat $17,000 worth of cash (PHOTOS)

Rampant rodents have raided a bank in India by nesting in an ATM and chewing through thousands of dollars worth of banknotes.

Cash worth more than 1.2m rupees [US$17,000] was destroyed when rats found their way into a bank machine in Tinsukia, Assam.

Authorities from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee published images of the bizarre bank machine invasion this week. The pictures show how scores of bank notes were shredded inside an ATM storage container.

The machine had been out of order for a number of weeks when surprised repair staff made the bizarre discovery, reported the Indian Express.

In a country where farmers are committing suicide due to loan burden & lack of monetary help, mice having #AccheDin chomped on cash of lakhs of rupees stashed inside ATM machine! pic.twitter.com/EPi3mKSAA5 — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) June 18, 2018

Yes! The rat did a fine job of making a very expensive nest worth 12 lakhs pic.twitter.com/SglTeV1Xum — Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) June 18, 2018

Assam journalist Nandan Bordoloi posted footage depicting a dead rat being plucked from the wreckage which suggests the rodents may have been trapped in the machine without food.

Really Size doesn’t matter!! What a rat this is! Rat-bitten bank notes worth Rs 12 lakh 38 thousand. Torn notes and dead rat found inside ATM in Tinsukia Assam. Rat found dead before little one could bite remaining Rs 17 lakh 10 thousand. pic.twitter.com/3Omns7gAZH — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) June 18, 2018

The incident has provoked an outpouring of reaction online, with many people finding the rat attack amusing.

Surgical strike by mice 🐁 on ATM machine pic.twitter.com/OrgJrDiXM5 — mogemboo (@mogembokhushua) June 18, 2018

Even the rodents are feasting on the strong economic prosperity 💴 💰https://t.co/2jbUqzaHdd — Pankaj Doval (@pankajdoval) June 19, 2018

