‘Damages relations & sends wrong signal to protesters’: Hong Kong ‘regrets’ Trump’s meddling in internal affairs

The government of Hong Kong said a bill recently signed into law by US President Donald Trump backing ongoing protests in the territory will only inflame the situation, and slammed Washington for meddling in the city’s affairs.

“The two bills are unreasonable,” a spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that despite one of the laws being named after ‘human rights’ and ‘democracy,’ “in fact some of the provisions relate to export control and Hong Kong's implementation of United Nations sanctions.”

The two bills will send the wrong message to the demonstrators and will not help ease the situation in Hong Kong.

Noting that the US has “huge economic interests in Hong Kong,” the spokesman also said the “government hopes that the US … will adopt a pragmatic attitude,” and reiterated that foreign parliaments “should not interfere in anyway” with the Chinese territory’s internal affairs.

China insists that the unrest in Hong Kong – a territory recovered from the UK in 1997 after a century of colonial rule – is its internal affair. By the logic of some hawkish US lawmakers, however, their support and promotion of "democracy" overseas is an internal US matter and China’s protests over it amount to unwelcome foreign interference.

