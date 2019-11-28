 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing says US interference in Hong Kong unites Chinese people against Washington’s ‘sinister intentions & hegemonic nature’
‘Damages relations & sends wrong signal to protesters’: Hong Kong ‘regrets’ Trump’s meddling in internal affairs

28 Nov, 2019 01:26
FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong police pass a burning barricade, November 2, 2019 ©  Reuters / Thomas Peter
The government of Hong Kong said a bill recently signed into law by US President Donald Trump backing ongoing protests in the territory will only inflame the situation, and slammed Washington for meddling in the city’s affairs.

“The two bills are unreasonable,” a spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that despite one of the laws being named after ‘human rights’ and ‘democracy,’ “in fact some of the provisions relate to export control and Hong Kong's implementation of United Nations sanctions.”

The two bills will send the wrong message to the demonstrators and will not help ease the situation in Hong Kong.

Noting that the US has “huge economic interests in Hong Kong,” the spokesman also said the “government hopes that the US … will adopt a pragmatic attitude,” and reiterated that foreign parliaments “should not interfere in anyway” with the Chinese territory’s internal affairs.

China insists that the unrest in Hong Kong – a territory recovered from the UK in 1997 after a century of colonial rule – is its internal affair. By the logic of some hawkish US lawmakers, however, their support and promotion of "democracy" overseas is an internal US matter and China’s protests over it amount to unwelcome foreign interference.

