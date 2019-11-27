 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Nothing matters but ratings’: Uproar online after Taiwanese actor dies on set of Chinese reality TV show

27 Nov, 2019 13:02
File photo: © Stringer / Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
News of the death of a 35-year-old actor who collapsed on-set while competing in a Chinese reality show have prompted heated calls across social media for the production to be shut down.

Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao, 35, died early on Wednesday, after doctors failed to revive him following his collapse while filming ‘Chase Me’, a show in which two teams are pitted against one another in a series of daring physical feats. He had reportedly been running for hours on end as part of the show’s latest tasks, when he suddenly slowed and collapsed.

Commenters on Chinese social media site Weibo were appalled to hear of the actor’s sudden death, with many posting messages of heartbreak and shock. A lot of the messages blamed the show’s producers for Gao’s untimely death, saying that apparently “nothing matters but ratings”. 

“Long recording, high intensity,” another criticized of the production, adding that other contestants vomited while under the strain of the competition. “The show must be responsible!” another chimed in. 

The actor’s Taiwanese agency JetStar Entertainment confirmed his passing, and appealed for people to show sensitivity towards his grieving family by respecting their privacy. Gao was the first Asian man to star in an ad campaign by the French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

