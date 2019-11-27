‘Nothing matters but ratings’: Uproar online after Taiwanese actor dies on set of Chinese reality TV show

News of the death of a 35-year-old actor who collapsed on-set while competing in a Chinese reality show have prompted heated calls across social media for the production to be shut down.

Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao, 35, died early on Wednesday, after doctors failed to revive him following his collapse while filming ‘Chase Me’, a show in which two teams are pitted against one another in a series of daring physical feats. He had reportedly been running for hours on end as part of the show’s latest tasks, when he suddenly slowed and collapsed.

Commenters on Chinese social media site Weibo were appalled to hear of the actor’s sudden death, with many posting messages of heartbreak and shock. A lot of the messages blamed the show’s producers for Gao’s untimely death, saying that apparently “nothing matters but ratings”.

“Long recording, high intensity,” another criticized of the production, adding that other contestants vomited while under the strain of the competition. “The show must be responsible!” another chimed in.

Godfrey Gao's passing is really too much of a tragedy... what makes it really hard to swallow is that it should have been totally preventable. May he rest in peace — Zee (@zhengsquared) November 27, 2019 I'm more angry than anything about Godfrey Gao's death because it was 100% preventable. That show better take responsibility for this and take proper measures to ensure the safety of future guests; or just cancel the show in its entirety. What happened on #ChaseMe is NOT okay. — Luna (@LunaIsFree_) November 27, 2019

The actor’s Taiwanese agency JetStar Entertainment confirmed his passing, and appealed for people to show sensitivity towards his grieving family by respecting their privacy. Gao was the first Asian man to star in an ad campaign by the French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

