Gunman injures 2 women at elementary school parking lot, shoots self after police chase in Washington state

An assailant opened fire in the parking lot of an elementary school in Vancouver, Washington, leaving two women injured, before fleeing the scene in a police chase and ultimately turning the gun on himself.

Police responded to calls of gunfire at the Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon, where they found two wounded victims, who were brought to a hospital, though their condition is unknown.

BREAKING: Two women shot in the parking lot at Anderson Elementary in Vancouver. School had just been let out for the day. Clark County Sheriff still hasn’t confirmed fatalities. We’re expecting an update from authorities at 5:00. @KOINNewspic.twitter.com/e4yZvPJ8eu — Jenny Young (@jennytyoung) November 27, 2019

The shooter left the scene in a vehicle, leading officers into a chase, but the pursuit was cut short when the suspect shot himself. He was rushed to a hospital, but his condition is also currently unclear.

Students at the school had already been released for the day and most had left at the time of the shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which also confirmed the school was no longer on lockdown.

#BREAKING 2 people shot in parking lot of Sara J Elementary School in Vancouver-see car with shattered window. Law enforcement chased the shooter in his vehicle he was found dead. Victims at the hospital #KOIN6NEWS#vanwapic.twitter.com/p1Sdtw90oq — Lisa Balick (@lisabKOIN) November 27, 2019

The area around the school is now closed for an investigation.

