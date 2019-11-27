 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gunman injures 2 women at elementary school parking lot, shoots self after police chase in Washington state

27 Nov, 2019 01:15
Gunman injures 2 women at elementary school parking lot, shoots self after police chase in Washington state
FILE PHOTO: The Sarah J. Anderson Elementary school in Vancouver, Washington. ©  Facebook / Sarah J. Anderson Elementary
An assailant opened fire in the parking lot of an elementary school in Vancouver, Washington, leaving two women injured, before fleeing the scene in a police chase and ultimately turning the gun on himself.

Police responded to calls of gunfire at the Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon, where they found two wounded victims, who were brought to a hospital, though their condition is unknown.

The shooter left the scene in a vehicle, leading officers into a chase, but the pursuit was cut short when the suspect shot himself. He was rushed to a hospital, but his condition is also currently unclear.

Students at the school had already been released for the day and most had left at the time of the shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which also confirmed the school was no longer on lockdown.

The area around the school is now closed for an investigation.

