WATCH Turkey testing Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft systems on US F-16 fighter jets

Turkish media has released footage of what it says are radar tests of S-400 missile systems, which Ankara recently procured from Russia. The anti-aircraft defenses have been tried on US-made F-16 jets.

The trial took place at a military facility outside Turkey’s capital city of Ankara. Footage released by one of Turkey’s largest news agencies, Ihlas Haber Ajansi, shows at least one F-16 fighter jet performing low and high fly-bys over the compound, while S-400s track it.

The radars appear to be fully operational as they are seen vigorously spinning. A herd of sheep is seen grazing right outside the compound, seemingly unimpressed by the roaring jet engines.

The S-400 radar tests caused an uproar in the US, which has long tried to disrupt the arms deal between Moscow and Ankara – yet to no avail. Top American officials called them an open “mockery” of US President Donald Trump by his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and urged new sanctions against Ankara.

The S-400 issue has been a major problem in relations between Ankara and Washington lately, ultimately resulting in Turkey getting kicked out of the F-35 program. Still, Ankara appears to be unshaken by the pressure and the S-400s are expected to be operational next April after the country’s servicemen receive appropriate training.

