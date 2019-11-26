‘They died protecting their motherland’: India pays tribute to heroes and victims of 2008 Mumbai attacks

Indian President praised police and soldiers for their “supreme sacrifice” in fending off terrorists during horrific Mumbai attacks, which shook the nation eleven years ago.

“We remember everyone who lost their lives and mourn with their families,” India’s president Ram Nath Kovind said. “A grateful nation salutes the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice.”

On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we remember everyone who lost their lives and mourn with their families. A grateful nation salutes the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 26 ноября 2019 г.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu joined him in remembering civilians killed in the attacks, as well as everyone “who laid down their lives to protect the motherland” 11 years ago.

Other state officials and ordinary Indians have brought flowers to the memorial in Mumbai. Many took to social media to praise the heroic actions of regular people, including many hotel workers who lost their lives while evacuating the guests as armed terrorists stormed the lobbies.

Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack at Police Memorial in Mumbai. #MumbaiTerrorAttackpic.twitter.com/YolLLbXJDD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) 26 ноября 2019 г.

26/11, today is the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack- remembering the soldiers of the country, at the feet of the martyred soldiers, Tribute to them. #MumbaiTerrorAttackpic.twitter.com/8bH9wK2Hvi — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) 26 ноября 2019 г.

The army, meanwhile, has paid tribute to soldiers who posthumously received medals for bravery for fighting the attackers.

Ten terrorists from the Pakistani-based jihadist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) arrived in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Armed with AK-47s and hand grenades, they split up to simultaneously attack several locations, including packed cafes and pubs, a railway station and a hospital. The militants also overran the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, a popular tourist destination, which was then besieged by police and security forces for three days.

A total of 166 people were killed in the attacks and over 300 were injured. The lone-surviving terrorist, Amjal Kasab, was convicted of multiple crimes, including murder and waging war against India and hanged in 2012.

