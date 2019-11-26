 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘They died protecting their motherland’: India pays tribute to heroes and victims of 2008 Mumbai attacks

26 Nov, 2019 09:30
Get short URL
‘They died protecting their motherland’: India pays tribute to heroes and victims of 2008 Mumbai attacks
Cama and Albless hospital staff members pay their respects at a memorial of the 2008 Mumbai militant attacks victims to observe the 11th anniversary of the attacks, in Mumbai on November 26, 2019 © Indranil Mukherjee / AFP
Indian President praised police and soldiers for their “supreme sacrifice” in fending off terrorists during horrific Mumbai attacks, which shook the nation eleven years ago.

“We remember everyone who lost their lives and mourn with their families,” India’s president Ram Nath Kovind said. “A grateful nation salutes the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice.”

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu joined him in remembering civilians killed in the attacks, as well as everyone “who laid down their lives to protect the motherland” 11 years ago.

Other state officials and ordinary Indians have brought flowers to the memorial in Mumbai. Many took to social media to praise the heroic actions of regular people, including many hotel workers who lost their lives while evacuating the guests as armed terrorists stormed the lobbies.  

The army, meanwhile, has paid tribute to soldiers who posthumously received medals for bravery for fighting the attackers.

Ten terrorists from the Pakistani-based jihadist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) arrived in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Armed with AK-47s and hand grenades, they split up to simultaneously attack several locations, including packed cafes and pubs, a railway station and a hospital. The militants also overran the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, a popular tourist destination, which was then besieged by police and security forces for three days.

A total of 166 people were killed in the attacks and over 300 were injured. The lone-surviving terrorist, Amjal Kasab, was convicted of multiple crimes, including murder and waging war against India and hanged in 2012.

© Pedro Ugarte / AFP

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies