Brazen jewel heist: Thieves break into Germany’s state art collection to nab historic treasures

Thieves have broken into Germany’s ‘Green Vault,’ a priceless collection of 18th century jewels and objects d’art stored in Dresden, and reportedly stole an estimated €1 billion worth of historical treasures.

Police in Dresden confirmed the facility was broken into in the early hours of Monday. Bild reports the robbers struck after cutting the power supply and then entering the premises via a corner window at the state art collection before nabbing historical jewelry and gems.

The perpetrators are on the run, according to police, and investigators are working to establish exactly how the audacious theft unfolded.

The collection, often called the largest treasure trove in Europe, was created by the Saxon ruler August the Strong between 1723 and 1730 and includes an array of impressive jewels, art pieces, and trinkets. It’s housed across two floors of the Royal Palace; a note on the collection website says the palace is closed Monday for “organizational reasons.”

Much of the collection was stashed in a fortress for safety during WWII, but some artworks were lost when the heavy bombing of Dresden ruined some of the Green Vault rooms.

