28yo K-pop idol found dead at home, tragedy may be 2nd industry SUICIDE in just a few weeks

K-pop star Goo Hara has been found dead, just a little over a month after another popular South Korean singer ended her life by suicide, sparking debates about cyberbullying and hateful comments online.

Goo Hara, an ex-member of girl group Kara, was found dead in her home in Seoul around 6pm local time on Sunday, police said. They did not reveal any more details, saying that an investigation into the cause of the 28-year-old’s death is underway.

The singer had been hospitalized in May following an apparent suicide attempt, when she was discovered unconscious in her home by her manager. Before that she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram, containing only the word “Goodbye.” She later recovered, released a new single and did a short tour earlier this month.

Sundays’ news comes after another K-pop star, Sulli, 25, committed suicide in her Seoul apartment on October 14. Her death was linked to depression and to harassment she had received online.

Sulli spoke out about being a victim of cyberbullying and was a co-host of the show ‘The Night of Hate Comments,’ in which various South Korean celebrities discussed how they tackled online abuse. Sulli’s death prompted renewed discussion on the effects of cyberbullying in South Korea and calls for action against anonymous hateful comments on the internet.

