Asylum seeker accused of attempted arson after smashing alcohol bottles in German store & trying to IGNITE them (VIDEO)

An asylum seeker who ransacked the alcohol aisle of a German supermarket, causing €1,000 ($1,100) worth of damage, is being investigated for attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the flammable spillage alight.

The 24-year-old Afghan “rioted” in a supermarket in Nordhausen, central Germany on Thursday, local police said, sweeping scores of wine and spirit bottles off a shelf. According to Nordhauser Kriminalpolizei investigators, he then tried to ignite the alcohol.

Footage from the store’s CCTV system shows the man walking up and down the aisle, apparently perusing the wares, before suddenly lashing out and systematically clearing a whole shelf of bottles onto the floor.

The man was brought before a magistrate on Friday, and the investigation continues.

