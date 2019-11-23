Off, off you go!: Germany deports Lebanese gangster for SECOND TIME time this year

A career criminal of Lebanese origin was deported from Germany for a second time since July. Ibrahim Miri showed up there last month and appealed for asylum in the country.

The 46-year-old man was flown to Beirut on Saturday, days earlier than expected, and handed over to the Lebanese authorities. The case was fast-tracked by the German authorities, which decided that Miri’s original deportation order was well-founded and that he has no right to claim asylum in the European country.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer praised the speedy return of the ex-convict to his home country, saying it “proved what can be achieved when there is good cooperation between Germany and other countries,” news agency dpa reported.

Miri is a career criminal with a high standing in the Miri-Clan, a Germany-based organized crime network that consists of thousands of immigrants from Lebanon who arrived in the 1980s. He was charged with 19 separate offenses in German courts, including for robbery, drug trafficking and embezzlement and was sentenced to a jail term.

He was released early in May and ordered by Germany’s Federal Agency of Migration and Refugees to leave the country, with no right to return for seven years. However, he reappeared in October in Bremen and challenged his deportation, claiming his life was in danger in Lebanon. An administrative court on Friday rejected his claim, saying that it was Miri himself who posed a threat to the German public.

