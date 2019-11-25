 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military science professor sets off nuclear twitterstorm by saying Americans only pretend to like ‘terrible’ Indian food

25 Nov, 2019 08:18
Military science professor sets off nuclear twitterstorm by saying Americans only pretend to like ‘terrible’ Indian food
FILE PHOTO. Food dishes prepared for Annakut, the second day of Diwali, or Hindu New Year. ©AFP / Sam Panthaky
A US academician was buried under an avalanche of angry tweets after posting his opinion that Indian food was terrible and Americans who said otherwise were doing so out of conformity. He also doesn’t care for Led Zeppelin.

Full disclosure, the post by Tom Nichols, a professor at the US Naval War College, didn’t come out of the blue. He simply, like many others, took part in a jokey game which encouraged people to post their most controversial opinions about food. His however received huge feedback, in contrast to most others.

Many fans rushed to defend Indian cuisine, saying Nichols’ dislike of it must be due to lack of a proper introduction.

Twitter being Twitter, others rushed to dismiss the opinion with various degrees of humor and/or resentment.

One commenter suggested disliking Indian food was worse than supporting Donald Trump. Nichols, a self-described never-Trumper, politely disagreed.

Some felt it was a case of ‘arrogant Americans’ not understanding other cultures.

In the face of all the criticism, Nichols stood his culinary ground hours later.

Which is actually quite refreshing. All too often an online mob is enough to force retraction of innocent statements. Though maybe there is something sinister about Nichols’ love for Russian food…

