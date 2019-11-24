Russian warship ‘Marshal Ustinov’ arrives in Cape Town for first-ever joint drill with Chinese, South African navies

The Slava-class missile cruiser ‘Marshal Ustinov’ of the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet has arrived at one of the world’s southernmost ports, South Africa’s Cape Town. It will take part in a joint exercise also involving China.

The cruiser and two support ships reached South Africa’s co-capital after an almost five-month, 25,500-nautical mile (47,200 km) voyage from its home base in Severomorsk. The flotilla made stops in Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Cape Verde and Equatorial Guinea, and took part in several sea exercises before reaching its South African destination on Sunday.

Local media say the military visit may coincide with a port call by another Russian ship, the civilian icebreaker Akademik Tryoshnikov, which is usually involved in Russian Antarctic research, delivering crews and supplies to stations.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China has dispatched the Type 054A frigate Weifang for the joint exercise while the South African Navy will be represented by the Valour class frigate Amatola. The MOSI maneuvers, the first ever involving the three nations, are scheduled to kick off on Monday next week and last till early December.

