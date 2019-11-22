 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Brave Indian villager stands her ground and wins showdown with EXCAVATOR

22 Nov, 2019 10:54
Get short URL
ANI news ©  Twitter
ANI news ©  Twitter
The local village elder in Jalore, Rajasthan is clearly a leader who believes that actions speak louder than words, so much so that she faced off against a mechanical excavator that had come to demolish local settlements.

Village elder Rekha Devi faced off against the 7,000kg JCB excavator on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal settlements and buildings from the area. 

The brave woman can be seen berating the driver as she stands her ground before the machine's arm extends towards her, at which point she grabs on to the machine’s scooping bucket.

The machine then lifts her several feet off the ground as her legs flail and the gathered crowd shout for an end the escalating incident. The JCB then reverses while the woman is still clinging to the scoop, not giving an inch. 

She then walks the mechanical beast back alongside several onlookers as it reverses even further. The fiery elder then admonishes the excavator driver with a well-pointed finger, as both he and another driver make good their escape. 

Some observers online called her “wonder woman” and praised her efforts, while others called her “so dumb” and said she should be in jail.

Also on rt.com Retired Indian general disgusts audience with calls for mass rape of Muslim women in Kashmir

Anti-encroachment drives have been taking place across India in recent months, as local governments seek to dismantle illegal settlements and structures. Their operations often turn violent as irate residents fight to defend their homes; a 25-year-old excavator operator was attacked and killed by locals in Nagaur on Sunday while carrying out a demolition operation.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies