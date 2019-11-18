 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia hands over Ukrainian Navy boats seized during ‘violation of territorial waters’ near Crimea in 2018
HomeWorld News

Retired Indian general disgusts audience with calls for mass rape of Muslim women in Kashmir

18 Nov, 2019 10:16
Get short URL
Retired Indian general disgusts audience with calls for mass rape of Muslim women in Kashmir
FILE PHOTO Women in Verinag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. ©REUTERS / Danish Ismail
A former Indian Army major general has ‘gone dark’ after his angry call during a TV debate for “death for death, rape for rape” in Kashmir caused a public outcry among civilians and the military.

A political talk show on the TV9 Bharatvarsh channel was about the exodus of non-Muslim families from Kashmir Valley. Since the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of people were forced to flee, when they were targeted by a Muslim insurgency in a campaign of ethnic cleansing that involved kidnappings, assassinations, rapes, and other crimes.

The on-camera debate descended into a shouting match, and at one point S P Sinha, the retired major general screamed his vision of retaliation: “Death for death, rape for rape,” the Print reported. The plan sounded like one from an age when women were considered to be a man’s property under talionic justice, but would obviously be a war crime if there was a politician crazy enough to implement it today.

The remark was rebuked instantly by fellow panelists who demanded an apology, but the retired general stood by his opinion and even found some support from audience members.

A video of the incident has since gone viral, prompting angry reproaches from some Indian veterans. Retired lieutenant general Vinod Bhatia, who served as the director general of military operations, branded Sinha a person who makes “obnoxious statements for momentary fame.” Syed Ata Hasnain, also a retired lieutenant general, called the man a “loose missile”.

The Indian Army distanced itself from the incident, saying that a retired officer was not bound by the military code of conduct the way serving soldiers and officers were. Sinha himself has been unavailable for comment since the inflammatory episode.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies