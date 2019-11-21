Netflix and no chill: Social media panic as streaming platform experiences worldwide outage
The streaming platform was "experiencing issues streaming on all devices," according to a notice on Netflix’s website. In a statement posted on Twitter, Netflix apologized for the inconvenience and said it was working hard to resolve the problem.
While the website now says it is no longer experiencing interruption to its service, the outage tracking website DownDetector still shows technical issues are being experienced mainly across Europe and the US.
The outage also prompted the #NetflixDown hashtag as fans flocked to social media to express frustration and exasperation.
Get your shit together Netflix. #theoffice#netflixdownpic.twitter.com/7JMB7v2JnJ— Melissa Koons (@melissakoons89) November 21, 2019
“I don’t know what to do with myself now that Netflix is down,” one user wrote, posting a screencap of a Netflix error message.
“Tomorrow’s headline: Productivity in America soars, the reason? #Netflixdown” another user joked.
Fuck Netflix is down...... pic.twitter.com/awb8P6e0cU— Aylmer (@CensitiveAylmer) November 21, 2019
Tomorrow’s headline: Productivity in America soars, the reason? #Netflixdownpic.twitter.com/TTZl8u3bRP— Rachel Kim (@rachelhoneth) November 21, 2019
Another conspiracy-minded tweet suggested the whole thing might be down to some sneaky "sabotaging" by Apple's streaming service.
Yet, there were also calls for calm, with one cheeky user advising everybody to “just chill” – no Netflix required.
Everyone losing their mind over Netflix experiencing a global outage... You all need to just chill.#netflixdownpic.twitter.com/dvOi3YuOxl— Laurie (@LozTheValeyard) November 21, 2019
