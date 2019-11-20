Several dead & injured after explosion at fireworks factory in Italy – local media

Several people have been killed after an explosion rocked a fireworks depot in a small town on the Italian island of Sicily.

The bodies of three people have been removed from the rubble in the town of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, with three others seriously injured, la Repubblica paper reported. One of those killed was the wife of the owner of the local fireworks company, with his son now fighting for his life.

Also on rt.com ‘Apocalyptic’ flooding set to leave an ‘indelible wound’ on Venice as city battles 2nd highest tide in history

DETAILS TO FOLLOW