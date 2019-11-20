 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several dead & injured after explosion at fireworks factory in Italy – local media

20 Nov, 2019 18:44
FILE PHOTO © AFP / Gianni Schicchi
Several people have been killed after an explosion rocked a fireworks depot in a small town on the Italian island of Sicily.

The bodies of three people have been removed from the rubble in the town of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, with three others seriously injured, la Repubblica paper reported. One of those killed was the wife of the owner of the local fireworks company, with his son now fighting for his life.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

