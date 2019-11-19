 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several blasts rock near Syria’s Damascus airport – state media

19 Nov, 2019 03:32
FILE PHOTO: Anti-aircraft fire is seen over Damascus, Syria. ©  Reuters / Feras Makdesi
Explosions have reportedly been heard in the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport in the Syrian capital, the SANA state news agency reported on Tuesday. Israel said earlier it “intercepted” four missiles from Syria.

The agency, citing its own correspondent on the ground, reported that the blasts sounded off near the Damascus airport, without providing any additional details in terms of material damage or casualties.

Citing Syrian military sources, Al-Masdar News’s Leith Abou Fadel reported that the city's missile defenses fended off an attack by Israeli projectiles near the airport, adding “they intercepted some [of the missiles]." Fadel reported that the Israeli strike also targeted Syrian army positions in the southern Damascus area. The missiles were reportedly fired from Israeli warplanes.

While the latest incident is still shrouded in mystery, Syrian air defense systems were previously scrambled to intercept hostile targets. In January this year, the Syrian missile shield repelled what the Syrian and Russian militaries said was an Israeli air raid. At the time, Syria’s air defense systems successfully shot down seven Israeli missiles. In a rare admission, Tel Aviv confirmed the attack, which was carried out shortly after a rocket was launched at the Israeli-controlled part of the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said early Tuesday they intercepted four rockets launched from Syria towards Israel.

“4 launches were identified from Syria toward northern Israel. We can confirm that all 4 were intercepted in the sky by Israeli air defense systems,” the IDF reported on Twitter.

There were reports of sirens blaring over the Israeli-controlled section of the Golan Heights earlier in the day, with locals saying they heard sounds of explosions.

Israel occasionally pelts Syrian territory with missiles, claiming to target Iranian positions there, while warning the Syrian authorities against mounting any response. Damascus has denounced such attacks as outright aggression and a blatant violation of international law.

