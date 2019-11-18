 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia hands over Ukrainian Navy boats seized during ‘violation of territorial waters’ near Crimea in 2018
HomeWorld News

Pakistan tests nuclear capable Shaheen-I ballistic missile days after India’s Agni II launch (VIDEO)

18 Nov, 2019 09:52
Get short URL
The Pakistani military has tested the Shaheen-I surface-to-surface ballistic missile as part of an exercise. Days earlier a similar test launch was conducted by India with its Agni II projectile.

The test announced on Monday and declared a success was conducted by the Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) to ensure “credible minimum deterrence” capability.

Shaheen-I is a short-range solid-propellant ballistic missile with a reported range of 650km (404 miles) which has been in Pakistani service since 2003. It can carry either a conventional or a nuclear warhead and usually uses a mobile launcher as a platform.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s regional rival India showcased its own nuclear capability by launching an Agni-II ballistic missile during a nighttime exercise. It’s a medium-range ballistic missile roughly comparable to Pakistan’s Shaheen-II.

Also on rt.com India’s test launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile caught on VIDEO

Decades-old tensions between India and Pakistan remain high after New Delhi’s August move to strip autonomy from the part of the disputed region of Kashmir under its control, which Islamabad harshly criticized.

Earlier in February the two nations had their first direct air confrontation in years. Since then, several attempts have been made from both sides to normalize relations.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies